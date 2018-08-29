CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators say a man attacked his wife, adult son and mother-in-law early Tuesday morning in Cabarrus County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at 6350 County Line Road in Mt. Pleasant. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Daniel Martin outside the home without incident.

Authorities said Martin's wife, Wendy, had multiple injuries including stab wounds. His son, Zachery, had several lacerations to his head, and his mother-in-law had severe facial wounds, according to officials.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Martin was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault on a handicapped person and malicious conduct by a prisoner. He was held without bond in the detention center.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC