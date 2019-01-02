CONOVER, N.C. — Catawba County deputies arrested a man accused of attacking a woman outside her apartment Friday morning, which triggered an hours-long manhunt.

According to investigators, neighbors called 911 as DeAndre Mack attacked a woman in the parking lot of Crosstown Apartments off County Home Road just after 7:30 a.m.

Deputies said he also assaulted one of the woman's family members who was inside her apartment.

The woman, who detectives didn't identify, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Mack ran off by the time deputies arrived, which triggered the manhunt.

Just before noon, deputies said a neighbor spotted Mack running through their yard. Investigators said they also spotted Mack through a drone they were using to find him.

Deputies eventually arrested Mack who's facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted first-degree murder. He remained in the Catawba County Jail under no bond.