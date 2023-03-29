Man accused of attempted murder arrested after chase through multiple counties

Christian Osorio Cruz, 23, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he stabbed a man before stealing his truck and fleeing authorities through multiple counties.

Christian Osorio Cruz, 23, was arrested after a chase through Catawba and Iredell counties on Monday. Investigators say the chase lasted 25 miles on I-40 before he was finally stopped and arrested.

Osorio Cruz was wanted in Carteret County, located on the North Carolina coast, for attempted murder.

According to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office, Osorio Cruz stabbed a man multiple times over a disagreement with his roommate on Saturday, March 25. He then fled the area in the victim's truck. The victim was transported to a local hospital. His status is unknown at this time.

A statewide alert was issued for Osorio Cruz before he was found traveling through Catawba and Iredell counties. The Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Iredell County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in arresting Osorio Cruz.

Osorio Cruz is charged with attempted murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is currently being held without bond awaiting transport back to Carteret County.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts