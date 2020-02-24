GASTONIA, N.C. — A prominent Gaston County businessman was back in court Monday after he's accused of driving his car into a crowded restaurant and killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.

Roger Self is facing multiple criminal charges following the 2018 incident, which happened at the Surf & Turf Lodge in Bessemer City.

Investigators said he was having lunch with his family when he left the table, got into his SUV and drove in the restaurant's dining room.

Police say he struck and killed his daughter, Katelyn Self, and his daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, and injured other family members.

Self's court appearance Monday lasted less than 10 minutes, which mainly focused on when his defense attorney, Rick Beam, will submit expert witness reports.

The reports are expected to focus on Self's mental state at the time of the alleged crimes. Beam said he'll submit them for discovery to District Attorney Locke Bell before April 20.

"We have to have time to look at their expert reports and decide whether we want to have our experts review it," Bell said. "Also look at it to see what they have considered, what they might not have considered."

After the hearing, Amanda Self's father spoke briefly to reporters.

"She was precious," he said, describing his daughter.

Both sides will be back in court on April 27 with a trial scheduled for August.

