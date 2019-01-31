CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested Monday in Dallas, Texas for the murder of a small business owner in east Charlotte, officials say.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports Tyrone Lamark Miller was arrested and charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The FBI and CMPD said $15,000 was being offered for help in solving the homicide of Elchin Khalilov on January 14. He was shot and killed during a robbery inside FixER Electronic Repair on N. Sharon Amity Road.

Detectives said Khalilov was being cooperative with the suspect and not resisting at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: Police release photo of person of interest in homicide at cell phone repair store