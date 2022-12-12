Man accused of killing mother of 5 in Lancaster County

According to Lancaster officials, the 911 caller reported four of the children ran to a neighbor's home and said 'their father shot their mother'

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW, S.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a woman who was the mother of his children.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 227 West 3rd Street in Kershaw S.C. for a report of a shooting around noon on Sunday.

According to a report provided by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the 911 caller lives on the same street as the victim, and reported that four children ran to the caller's home and said "their father shot their mother".

Upon arrival, 41-year-old Hurley D. Braddy, Jr walked out of the front door of his home and was taken into custody. Upon initial investigation, the deputy found a fifth child, a one-year-old, sitting in a highchair in the kitchen.

Upon further investigation, the same deputy found the body of 34-year-old Christy Rozier, on the bedroom floor with gunshot wounds.

According to the Lancaster Coroner's Office, Rozier was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say Braddy and Rozier were domestic partners.

During the investigation and search of the home, a handgun was recovered.

According to the report, all five children, ranging from ages one to 16, were inside the home when the shooting occurred. None of the children were injured. Four of the children are children of both Braddy and the victim, while the fifth child is only Braddy's. All five children were taken into the custody of a relative.

“Our hearts hurt for these children and other family members and friends of this victim,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Braddy is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. The bond was denied.

“At this point in the investigation, we can only guess what sparked such a horrific act of violence in the presence of these children that ended in the shooting death of their mother. We expect to know more as the investigation progresses. We will continue to follow up with the children to ensure their needs are met during these difficult times.” Sheriff Faile said.

Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip”.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.