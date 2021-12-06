Man accused of killing wife with eye drops to appear in court Monday

Joshua Hunsucker is accused of killing his wife by surreptitiously placing eye drops in his wife's water and exposing her to deadly amounts of tetrahydrozoline.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Joshua Hunsucker, the Gaston County man arrested in December of 2019 for allegedly poisoning his wife with eye drops, is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.

Back in March of this year, Hunsucker was also charged with intentionally setting fire aboard a Charlotte medical helicopter mid-flight.

The warrant charges Hunsucker with setting fire to a syringe pump during a flight on Nov. 26, 2019. As WCNC Charlotte has previously reported, the helicopter, which transports patients for Atrium Health, was forced to make an emergency landing across from the parking lot of a car dealership along Independence Boulevard.

In December of 2019, just weeks after the helicopter fire, Hunsucker was arrested and charged with the 2018 murder of Stacy Robinson Hunsucker.

Joshua Hunsucker is accused of killing his wife by surreptitiously placing eye drops in his wife's water and exposing her to deadly amounts of tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in eye drops, according to court documents previously obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, a grand jury previously indicted Hunsucker on insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses greater than $100,000. Those charges stem from Joshua Hunsucker receiving a $250,000 life insurance payout after his wife's death.

Investigators have said after his wife's death, Hunsucker refused to have an autopsy performed and quickly had her remains cremated.

Detectives previously said Hunsucker was inspired by the arrest of a York County woman in September 2018, who eventually pleaded guilty to poisoning her husband with eye drops.

Hunsucker was fired from Atrium Health on Dec. 20, 2019.

