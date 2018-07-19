CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of two men accused of killing a Charlotte Uber driver last May pleaded not guilty to the murder in court Thursday.

Diontray Divan Adams pleaded not guilty to the murder of Marlo Medina-Chevez Thursday morning, declining to accept a plea deal from investigators. Medina-Chevez disappeared on May 21, 2017 after leaving his home to pick up passengers for an Uber ride. His body was found in a wooded area of Rock Hill on May 25.

<p>Marlo Medina-Chevez. Photo submitted by CMPD.</p>

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police received a tip that a credit card belonging to Medina-Chevez was used in Maryland. Police in Annapolis, Md. received a license plate reader hit that the Uber driver's vehicle was near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Adams and 20-year-old James Aaron Stevens were arrested.

