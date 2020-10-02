CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing a newspaper delivery man in uptown Charlotte was found guilty of murder.

On Monday morning, a jury found 22-year-old Roger Best guilty of first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Roger Best gunned down 65-year-old Walter Scott near Romare Bearden Park back in 2017.

NBC Charlotte learned Best had a record dating back to 2011. The charges range from stealing a vehicle to attempting to remove an electronic monitoring device. He also spent nearly two years in prison for breaking and entering.

