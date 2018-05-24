The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a woman in her 60's Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the woman was walking to her car in the Galleria Mall parking lot in the 2200 Block of Dave Lyle Blvd when a man in a black pickup truck pulled up beside her and the driver got out.

Police report the man grabbed her purse after allegedly pointing a handgun at her, jumped in the truck and fled the scene.

The victim was struck by the door of the pickup truck, and received minor injuries to her arm and was transported to PMC via Ambulance for treatment, police said.

A short time later the pickup was spotted on Anderson Rd. and a short pursuit resulted. The suspect vehicle got away in very heavy traffic on Celanese Rd, police report.

According to police, the victim's purse was recovered in a dumpster later that afternoon and a suspect has been identified. No charges have been made.

