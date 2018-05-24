ROCK HILL, S.C. – A man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Rock Hill Galleria has been arrested Friday, according to city officials.

According to Rock Hill police, the woman was walking to her car around 3 p.m. Thursday when a white man in a black pickup truck, later identified as William Bogue, pulled beside her and got out. She told investigators he grabbed her purse after pulling out a handgun before jumping in the truck and speeding away from the mall.

Bogue was arrested in Chester County Friday, city officials said.

While the suspect was escaping, detectives said the victim was hit by the door of the truck and received minor injuries to her arm. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

© 2018 WCNC