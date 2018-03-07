CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said an Uber driver was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning near Uptown Charlotte.

Police said they have arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Jonathan Neal, Tuesday morning.

According to CMPD, the 31-year-old Uber driver drove to a location on Albemarle Road to pick up Neal, who had requested a fare. CMPD said Neal then told the victim to pull over at a location in the 1000 block of North Graham Street where he assaulted her.

Neal did not have a weapon at the time of the assault, CMPD said

According to police, the victim immediately called 911 after the incident. The victim did not know Neal, police said.

CMPD reports Neal is a registered sex offender and has been charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree sex offense, and sexual battery.

CMPD : Uber driver sexually assaulted on N. Graham after picking up customer on Albermarle. Suspect arrested this morning.

