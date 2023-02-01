Man accused of stealing $50K from Kohl's in Matthews

On Feb. 1, Police identified Logan Guffie as the man responsible for stealing $50K worth in merchandise from a Kohl's store in January 2022.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man has been arrested just under two weeks after he was identified as a suspect who stole from Kohl's in January 2022.

On Monday, the Matthews Police Department announced that Logan Michael Guffie, 34, was in custody for a theft that occurred last year.

According to police, Guffie entered Kohl's at 9617 E. Independence Blvd on Jan. 26, 2022, pulled a hammer out of his hoodie, smashed the glass out of a jewelry counter, and stole several items.

Officials estimate he stole around $51,000 worth of jewelry in his possession.

On Feb. 1, 2023, police identified Guffie as the suspect in the crime.

Guffie was charged with felony larceny and damage to property. He was taken into custody and then released on a written promise to return to court on a later date, according to police.

