Deputies arrested Andres Gonzales on rape, assault, and kidnapping charges.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies arrested a man accused of violently raping a woman from Charlotte.

Deputies said the man and victim knew each other. The victim said she went with Andres Gonzales on July 12 to his home on Bonfire Dr. in Mebane the night of the incident.

In court documents, the victim recounted an extremely violent evening.

The victim said Gonzales held a knife to her hand and threatened to chop off her fingers. The victim also said Gonzales threatened to kill her daughter and chop her up.

In addition to Gonzales' threats, she claimed she was repeatedly assaulted. The victim claimed she was punched, kicked, strangled, cut with a knife, and hit with a beer bottle, court documents show.

According to the documents, the victim said Gonzales kidnapped her to hold her as a slave and that she was sexually assaulted and raped.

Special Victims Unit investigators were assigned to the case. Gonzales was arrested Friday. He’s been charged with assault by strangulation, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, two rape charges and five additional misdemeanors.