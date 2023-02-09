Man arrested 1984 double homicide of Charlotte mother and her son

Years of extensive forensic testing and evidence examination identified James Thomas Pratt as a suspect in the case, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the 1984 double homicide of Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, March 14, 1984, 26-year-old Hall and her 10-year-old son were found dead in her home along Ventura Way in north Charlotte, near what is now the Somerset apartment complex along Reagan Drive, according to police.

Years of extensive forensic testing and evidence examination identified James Thomas Pratt as a suspect in the case, police said. Pratt was 22 years of age at the time of the incident.

Capt. McNelly says Sarah Mobley Hall & her 10-year-old son Derrick Dion Mobley were found brutally murdered in their Hidden Valley home in 1984. Now they’ve made an arrest thanks to DNA analysis 39 years later. pic.twitter.com/5OgvuQMkTC — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) February 9, 2023

Pratt was arrested Wednesday and is charged with murder in the killings of Hall and her son, according to police. Pratt was arrested at a hotel without incident in York County, South Carolina.

Pratt has been extradited back to Mecklenburg County and is currently in the Mecklenburg County Jail, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

