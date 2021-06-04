Man arrested, accused of statutory rape in Burke County

Burke County detectives began an investigation into the case on Thursday

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been taken into custody and accused of statutory rape following an investigation by Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives began an investigation of a possible statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 on Thursday.

The suspect was charged on Friday after detectives conducted interviews. The suspect is charged with felony statutory rape of a person under the age of 15 or younger, according to the Sherriff's Office.