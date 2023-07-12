Man accused of stealing from Lincolnton home multiple times

The stolen items that were recovered have been returned to the victim.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A man is in custody after officials say he stole from a Lincolnton home multiple times.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said its detectives recovered property stolen from a Lincolnton home on Hidden Valley Lane; the stolen property is valued at more than $2,400 including a $1,400 set of golf clubs.

Detectives were assigned the case on July 10 and, after developing a suspect in the case, learned that suspect had allegedly stolen from that victim more than once.

The stolen items that were recovered have been returned to the victim.

Marc Alan McCorkle, 50, of Lincolnton was arrested on July 12 and charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of stolen goods. McCorkle is under a $20,000 secured bond at the the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

