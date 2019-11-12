STONY POINT, N.C. — A man was charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Alexander County on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., Alexander County officials responded to a shooting at a home on Spring Point Drive in Stony Point.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man lying outside near the home with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest area.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by Alexander County EMS. His name has not been released at this time.

Deputies found 39-year-old Joshua Lee Branch, of Stony Point at the scene of the shooting. He was detained and transported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with murder.

Branch was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center.

