Man arrested after allegedly stealing from Charlotte Circle K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested after police said he stole items from a Charlotte Circle K, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, 34-year-old William Neal entered the Circle K on North Graham Street sometime before 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 25. Police said Neal then stole property belonging to the business.

A short time later during their investigation, officers encountered the suspect in a parking lot near the 1200 block of North Tryon and attempted to take him into custody. Police said Neal then became uncooperative and began resisting arrest. Officers were able to ultimately gain control of him and place him in handcuffs.

Police report that Neal sustained minor abrasions to his face and complained of difficulty breathing, so he was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Following his release from the hospital, Neal was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.