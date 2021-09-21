Kayshaun Williams mentioned several GCS schools in the social media threat and showed several firearms, police said.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 18-year-old was arrested Monday after High Point police were inundated with tips and information about a social media threat.

High Point police officers said they began receiving calls from teachers, students and community members about the threat on Snapchat around 11 p.m. Monday.

The threat mentioned several Guilford County schools, including Southwest, Southern, Andrews, Southeast and Northeast high schools, police said in a news conference Tuesday. Several firearms were also shown in the social media post, police said.

Investigators found that the threat came from Kayshaun Williams, 18, a Southwest High student. Police said they watched Williams' home while they got a search warrant. Officers searched Williams' house and did not find any guns or weapons, police said. Investigators found that the pictures of the pistol and rifle used in the threat were copied from the internet.

Police said they do not believe the incident was gang-related but instead a conflict with other students.

Security at High Point schools was increased for the peace of mind of the parents and students, police said.

This is Williams' first adult arrest. He is charged with outstanding order for arrest.