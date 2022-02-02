Charlotte murder suspect awaiting extradition from South Carolina

Lawrence Edwin Ferrell has been charged with the December killing of Andre Deron Richardson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made an arrest in a December homicide.

Lawrence Edwin Ferrell has been charged with the murder of Andre Deron Richardson, CMPD announced Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, Ferrell is accused of shooting Richardson in the 5900 block of Quercus Cove Court, which is near Sycamore at Tyvola apartments and Elevation Church.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

The above video is from December 2021.

Ferrell was located and arrested in South Carolina with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Beaufort County is located along the South Carolina coast between Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

Ferrell remains in custody in Beaufort County awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County. He has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CMPD said Wednesday their case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Charlotte Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers website.

