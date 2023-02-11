York Co. Man arrested after entering moving school bus

No kids were on board at the time.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man has been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus after he entered a moving school bus through the top emergency hatch. No children were on board.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a moving Rock Hill school bus that had no children on board. The bus was driving along the 4200 block of Cureton Ferry Road in Catawba.



Hubbard climbed onto the roof of the bus and entered the bus through the emergency hatch. Once inside, Hubbard took a fire extinguisher and sprayed it inside the bus.



The driver was uninjured and able to call 911 and report the incident.

York Co. deputies took Hubbard into custody near South Anderson Road. and Poverty Hill Lane. He was taken to York County Detention Center.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts