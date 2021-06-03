Man arrested following in Chester County investigation

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was arrested on Tuesday after Chester County deputies executed a search warrant in Great Falls, according to the Chester County Sherriff's department.
The department said deputies found and removed five pounds of marijuana, ecstasy and guns during a search at Church Street near Dearborn Street.
Rondarrius Feemster, 24, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of stolen property.
The search was the result of an investigation by the US Customs & Border Protection, the United States Postal Inspector, the SC Law Enforcement Division, and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.