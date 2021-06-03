Man arrested following in Chester County investigation

Five pounds of marijuana, ecstacy and several firearms were seized during the search

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was arrested on Tuesday after Chester County deputies executed a search warrant in Great Falls, according to the Chester County Sherriff's department.

The department said deputies found and removed five pounds of marijuana, ecstasy and guns during a search at Church Street near Dearborn Street.

Rondarrius Feemster, 24, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of stolen property.