Man arrested for 2020 deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

The shooting happened on April 23, 2020 on Paces Oaks Boulevard near WT Harris Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing a person in April 2020.

Joshua Garmon, 23, is accused of killing Li Y, 23, on April 23, 2020, in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say that Y was found dead lying beside a car with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Paces Oaks Boulevard and East W.T. Harris Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.

No updates were given on the case until Thursday when police said that Garmon was in custody.

Garmon is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 432-8477.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.