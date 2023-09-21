Man arrested for 2020 deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing a person in April 2020.
Joshua Garmon, 23, is accused of killing Li Y, 23, on April 23, 2020, in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police say that Y was found dead lying beside a car with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Paces Oaks Boulevard and East W.T. Harris Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.
No updates were given on the case until Thursday when police said that Garmon was in custody.
Garmon is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 432-8477.
WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshots of the suspects in this case because Joshua Garmon is charged with murder.