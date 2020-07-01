CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man exposed himself to a woman inside a Dollar Tree at 9118 South Tryon; a busy spot with a lot of shoppers around.



The victim called the police and they were able to arrest the suspect, 48-year-old James Bennett. Police say the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. During the arrest, police say Bennett resisted officers.

NBC Charlotte talked to other shoppers who put themselves in the victim’s shoes.

“I don’t know how I would react," shopper Samantha Otis said. "If I was with a child, I would turn their eyes that would be my first instinct, but [I] would just be really shocked and report it right away."

Police say a 28-year-old woman reported that a man exposed himself to her inside the Dollar Tree Sunday afternoon.

“You kind of think Dollar Tree is a safe place, you can walk in with your family, kids of any age, or things like that," Otis said. "It’s a shame to think something like that could happen, especially so close to home."

“It’s pretty disturbing," another shopper said. "I feel like I would definitely call 911 if I saw that, makes people uncomfortable and it’s illegal."

Bennett was arrested for the crime. He’s charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

“There are consequences for your actions and that’s definitely something we have all grown up to know is not OK to do in public,” Otis said.

Shoppers WCNC spoke with said they’ve never encountered anything like it and they hope they never do.

“Definitely hearing about that will make me more aware being out and about,” Otis said.

“Hopefully this was a one-time thing,” another shopper said.

NBC Charlotte reached out to Dollar Tree for comment, but at this point has not heard back.

Bennett was released from jail on a $1,500 bond.

