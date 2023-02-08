1 dies, 1 injured in shooting; suspect arrested in Cleveland County

Tylee Smith, 19, is accused of shooting and killing Khi-Rane Littlejohn, 19, south of Boiling Springs on Saturday.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a man was killed in a shooting on Saturday.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office announced that Tylee Smith, 19, was arrested for the shooting death of Khi-Rane Littlejohn, 19.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 4 around 1:30 a.m. on Abes Mountain Road south of Boiling Springs. Deputies were called to the scene and found one victim with a gunshot wound. This victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later released.

Littlejohn was transported to a hospital by a personal vehicle where he later died from gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators learned from witnesses that Smith was inside an SUV that fled the scene after the shooting. They later determined that Smith was the one that shot the two victims as the result of a drug transaction.

On Tuesday, Smith was arrested at the Cleveland County Courthouse where he was appearing in court on a previous drug charge.

Smith is charged with murder in this case. However, additional charges are expected. He is currently being held in Cleveland County jail with no bond.

