CMPD: Man arrested for fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting southwest Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.
According to CMPD, 21-year-old Jamie Marcel Graham has been arrested and charged for the murder of Solomon Fleming.
The shooting happened back on August 1 just before 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of S Tryon Street near the Soho Market Saturday.
When officers arrived, they located Solomon Fleming. in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.
According to police, an altercation lead to the shooting and believe the suspect and victim knew each other.