Crime

Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin elementary school

According to Union County Sheriff's Office, this was a child custody exchange that turned into a domestic disturbance at a soccer game.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus.

UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at Marvin Elementary's soccer field to investigate a domestic disturbance. 

Deputies learned that the disturbance started between Mobley and another individual involved in a child custody exchange. 

Mobley was in possession of a firearm, that fell to the ground during this incident. Deputies also discovered that Mobley does not possess a valid concealed carry permit. 

 “Bringing a firearm onto a  school campus in such a reckless manner is both extremely dangerous and a crime and I am thankful that no one was injured." Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. 

"Parents who are regularly involved in child custody exchanges should use caution and take advantage of safe, local drop-off points such as the Sheriff’s Office parking lot to ensure their child’s safety as well as their own." Sheriff Cathey added. 

Mobley was released on a $1,500 bond. 

