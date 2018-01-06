LANCASTER, S.C. -- A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Kershaw on Memorial Day.

Amard Bumpy Kendrick, 19, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities said Kendrick shot at a 16-year-old male and another unidentified person near his home. Two homeowners reported damage to their homes from the gunshots. Investigators said one bullet passed through a front wall, traveled just a few inches over a child’s bed and lodged in the wall.

"We can only imagine the outcome if that child had been in the bed. This is unacceptable behavior – there or anywhere," said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Police said at least nine large caliber shots were fired across one of the busiest streets in Kershaw.

Kendrick appeared before a magistrate Friday morning and was denied bond. Anyone with more information about this incident should call the Lancaster County Sheriffs Office at 803-283-3388.

© 2018 WCNC