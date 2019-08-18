UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested for murder after turning himself in to the sheriff's office on Sunday, authorities in Union County said.

Investigators said 32-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess was charged in a homicide at his home in the Wesley Chapel area.

Deputies said the incident took place in the 5100 block of Hampton Meadows Road off Goldmine Rd.

Investigators said the victim was visiting the suspect over the weekend.

The name of the victim was withheld until family was notified.

