CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One woman has died and one man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in east Charlotte. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating it as a homicide.

CMPD said the call for service came in around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened near the 7100 block of Snow Lane. CMPD officers located an adult man and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medic transported both people for medical treatment, where the woman was pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Shalecia Shav’ea Williams, 21.

CMPD has arrested and charged 23-year-old Reco Lamont Perry Jr. for the murder of Williams on Tuesday afternoon. Perry Jr. was taken into custody without incident and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this incident, please refer to the report: 20190428141001.

