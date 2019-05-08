CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old woman on the 4th of July, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Jerome Sonny Davis, Jr., 27, was taken into custody in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Following extradition to Charlotte, he will be served with warrants for murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury.

Khira McKinley was found inside a vehicle in the 7200 block of Oakwinds Ct. around 8:30 a.m. on July 4, CMPD said. Medic pronounced her dead on the scene.

"There are signs of an injury and some blood," CMPD Major Lisa Goelz previously told NBC Charlotte. "We’re definitely treating it as a homicide, it’s definitely a suspicious death we are investigating."

Police confirmed McKinley died from injuries she sustained from a gunshot wound.

The victim's brother, Kenneth Armstrong, also in his 20s, was shot and killed at a public pool near Matthews on June 19.

Tadaran Jaquan McDonald, 21, was arrested and charged for his involvement in Armstrong's murder.

"My niece and nephew did not have to die," Rebecca White previously told NBC Charlotte.

"I mean there are no words," she added. "I mean I was really at a loss for words."

