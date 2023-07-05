Man arrested for shooting in Statesville

William Morrison, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man accused of shooting a person was arrested after police tracked him down with a drone.

William Morrison, 21, was arrested earlier this week for a shooting that left one person injured on Monday.

Statesville police say Morrison shot a man in the leg on Monday on N Tradd Street near Mindon Place around 4 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Later on Monday, police obtained a warrant for Morrison's arrest. Officers used a drone to surveillance the area they believed Morrison was in before arriving at the scene.

Morrison then fled the area, according to Statesville police, but officers were able to track him hiding behind a garage and arrest him.

Morrison is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Morrison was booked in Iredell County jail on a $350,000 bond.

