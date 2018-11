BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police arrested Joshua Emory for an attempted robbery at the BB&T bank on Hawley Avenue in Belmont, N.C.

He's being held at the Gaston County Sheriff's Office on a 50-thousand dollars bond. Emory is charged with one count of Felonious Attempted Robbery.

