Man arrested in connection to fatal teen shooting in Kannapolis

Carlton Darlo Smith was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to a Kannapolis shooting that left a 17-year-old dead back in November, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Carlton Darlo Smith, 19, was arrested peacefully on Friday. Smith was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the department said. Kannapolis police said the investigation began following Jaiden Yates' death.