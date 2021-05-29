Man arrested in connection to fatal teen shooting in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to a Kannapolis shooting that left a 17-year-old dead back in November, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.
Carlton Darlo Smith, 19, was arrested peacefully on Friday. Smith was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the department said. Kannapolis police said the investigation began following Jaiden Yates' death.
Yates, 17, was found by the department on November 13 along West 13th Street in Kannapolis following reports of a shooting. Police immediately began CPR but were unable to revive him.