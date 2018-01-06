LANCASTER, S.C. -- A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Kershaw, SC on Memorial Day.

Amard Bumpy Kendrick has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities allege that Kendrick shot at a 16-year-old male and another unidentified person on Memorial Day near his home in Kershaw. Two homeowners reported damage to their homes from the gunshots.

Police say at least nine large caliber shots were fired across one of the busiest streets in Kershaw.

Kendrick appeared before a magistrate this morning and was denied bond.

Anyone with more information about this incident should call the Lancaster County Sheriffs Office at 803-283-3388.

© 2018 WCNC