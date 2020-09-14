Man arrested in shooting death of Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have officially charged 34-year-old Tommy Lee Carter with murder. They say he shot and killed Beatrice Serrano during an altercation on Denson place in east Charlotte.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. on September 10. When they arrived, they found Serrano inside a car with a gunshot wound. They say they also found two people in an altercation nearby. Police say one of those individuals was Carter. The other was a witness.
Carter was originally taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation with the witness. Upon his release, CMPD formally charged him with murder.
Authorities say Carter and Serrano were in a previous relationship but haven't said what led to the shooting.