Man arrested in shooting death of Charlotte woman

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Tommy Lee Carter in the murder of Beatrice Serrano. Authorities say the two had a previous relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have officially charged 34-year-old Tommy Lee Carter with murder. They say he shot and killed Beatrice Serrano during an altercation on Denson place in east Charlotte.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. on September 10. When they arrived, they found Serrano inside a car with a gunshot wound. They say they also found two people in an altercation nearby. Police say one of those individuals was Carter. The other was a witness.

Carter was originally taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation with the witness. Upon his release, CMPD formally charged him with murder.