x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Man arrested in shooting death of Charlotte woman

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Tommy Lee Carter in the murder of Beatrice Serrano. Authorities say the two had a previous relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have officially charged 34-year-old Tommy Lee Carter with murder.  They say he shot and killed Beatrice Serrano during an altercation on Denson place in east Charlotte. 

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 a.m. on September 10. When they arrived, they found Serrano inside a car with a gunshot wound.  They say they also found two people in an altercation nearby.  Police say one of those individuals was Carter. The other was a witness. 

Carter was originally taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation with the witness.  Upon his release, CMPD formally charged him with murder.  

Credit: CMPD

Authorities say Carter and Serrano were in a previous relationship but haven't said what led to the shooting.  

RELATED: Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting, police say

RELATED: Two now charged in shooting death of 5-year-old in Charlotte