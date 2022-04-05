x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested in NC cold case from 1992 found in Mississippi

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said Warren Luther Alexander was arrested last week for the 1992 murder of Nona Cobb.
Credit: Surry County Sheriff's Office
Warren Luther Alexander extradited to North Carolina

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man arrested in Mississippi could be connected to a 30-year-old cold case, according to investigators.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said Warren Luther Alexander was arrested last week for the 1992 murder of Nona Cobb. He was extradited back to North Carolina Sunday. Investigators said they reexamined physical evidence and DNA last year and their investigation led them to Alexander as a possible suspect.

Investigators said Cobb’s body was found on the side of I-77 on the morning of July 7, 1992. They’re now looking into the possibility of more victims.

If you have any information call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 336-401-8900.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

Man arrested more than a year later in Greensboro death investigation

2 arrested after chase temporarily shuts down US 52 South

Nurse indicted for the death of John Neville at Forsyth Co. Jail

More Videos

In Other News

Why more US companies are experimenting with 4-day work weeks: #WakeUpCLT To Go