SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man arrested in Mississippi could be connected to a 30-year-old cold case, according to investigators.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said Warren Luther Alexander was arrested last week for the 1992 murder of Nona Cobb. He was extradited back to North Carolina Sunday. Investigators said they reexamined physical evidence and DNA last year and their investigation led them to Alexander as a possible suspect.

Investigators said Cobb’s body was found on the side of I-77 on the morning of July 7, 1992. They’re now looking into the possibility of more victims.

If you have any information call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 336-401-8900.