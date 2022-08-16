Wadesboro homicide suspect arrested in Wake County

Police say Christopher Leak, 20, shot and killed Nicolas Tyson, 39, on May 21.

WADESBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in May.

On Tuesday, the Wadesboro Police Department announced that Christopher Leak, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Nicolas Tyson, 39.

According to police, Tyson was found dead from gunshot wounds suffered near the intersection of Barrington and Marshall Streets on Saturday, May 21 around 12:28 p.m.

An investigation eventually led to Leak being named a suspect in Tyson's death.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Leak. He was taken into custody by the Wake Forest Police Department and charged with first-degree murder.

Leak was placed in the Wake County jail and held without bond. Authorities transported Leak to the Anson County Detention Center on Tuesday to be held to await trial, also without bond.

This case is under further investigation by the Wadesboro Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.