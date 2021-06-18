Man arrested in Winston-Salem, facing charges in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

Officials said law enforcement received tips Anthony Scirica was inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

A man was arrested Wednesday in Winston-Salem, charged with taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot back on January 6.

Officials said law enforcement received tips Anthony Scirica was inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Two images showed Scirica walking through the Capitol, pictured wearing a navy t-shirt and khakis with an American flag draped over him.

Other images of Scirica were seen on ABC News and on public access television.

Court documents revealed there's a video of Scirica in the Capitol posted on his Snapchat story. One of them included the caption "Anthony made it on TV".

According to federal court documents, Scirica is facing charges for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Scirica signed a document ordering conditions of a pretrial release. He's to remain in the middle district of North Carolina. He cannot possess a firearm or illegal drugs. A parole officer will keep tabs on Mr. Scirica while he awaits trial.

Scirica is scheduled to appear in District of Columbia District Court via Zoom on Monday June 28 at 1 p.m.

