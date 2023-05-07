Man arrested in connection to June shooting in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a shooting last month in Iredell County, officials confirm.
Statesville Police initially responded to Iredell Memorial Hospital on June 24 after reports that a person had been shot in the stomach. Police later determined the shooting happened on Garfield Street.
While investigating the shooting, officials issued arrest warrants for 30-year-old Craig Alan Blackwell, Jr. of Statesville on charges of attempted murder, firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
Then on July 3, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office responded to Greenbriar Road outside city limits based on reports of a trespasser. While there, officials took a man into custody who refused to give his name. Once they discovered his identity as Blackwell, they arrested him on warrants for the June shooting.
He was given a $1,000,000 secured bond.
Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.