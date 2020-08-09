CMPD: Man arrested in Louisiana, charged with murder of his sister

Tron McRae, 35, was arrested in Metairie, Louisiana by CMPD with the assistance of the Charlotte and New Orleans field offices of the FBI.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man in the murder of his sister, Tyra McRae.

On August 18, Tyra McRae was fatally stabbed near the 6200 block of East W T Harris Boulevard. During the investigation, detectives identified her brother Tron McRae as a suspect in the case and issued a warrant for murder for his arrest.

Tron McRae, 35, was arrested in Metairie, Louisiana by CMPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with the assistance of the Charlotte and New Orleans field offices of the FBI.

Tron McRae will later be served with the warrant and extradited to North Carolina.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

Our detectives have made an arrest in this case. Please call @CLTCrimeStopper if you have any additional information. pic.twitter.com/oo39tNnkBL — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 8, 2020