CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been charged with felony secret peeping in Ballantyne, officials say.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. on June 6 to the 7800 block of Rea Road to investigate a secret peeping at a Ballantyne Michaels.

The suspect criminally took inappropriate photos of the victim involved, officials say.

Andrew McKenzie, 38, was charged with felony secret peeping.

No other information has been released at this time on the investigation.

ALSO ON WCNC: