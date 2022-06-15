Man charged with 2017 murder of 14-year-old boy pleads guilty

Police said Anthony Frazier was shot and killed while inside the car with his family in January 2017.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — One of the men charged with the 2017 murder of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier pleaded guilty Wednesday in the midst of trial.

Mangasha Clark, Jr., 24, was charged with first-degree murder. He entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder Wednesday.

Police said Frazier was shot and killed while inside the car with his family in January 2017. Police previously said neither suspect knew Frazier, who was the son of a Kannapolis police officer.

Clark was sentenced to 12.5 to 16 years in prison.

Charges are still pending against a codefendant, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

