Man charged with Christmas Day Lancaster homicide

The suspect was taken into custody on April 19 in connection to a Spartanburg County homicide.

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that 36-year-old Lajohn Devarus Gaither of Lancaster has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Dec. 25, 2021.

A little after 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, Lancaster Police officers responded to a report of a person inside of a running vehicle near East Dunlap Street in Lancaster. Police said they found a victim, later identified Marico Stevens, with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Over the last several months, investigators interviewed people and examined evidence collected until they were able to recreate Stevens' movements the night before his death, according to the sheriff's office.

Early in the investigation, Gaither was developed as a suspect.

This past week, investigators had enough evidence to charge Gaither with homicide and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Earlier in April, investigators were contacted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for assistance with a homicide investigation in Spartanburg County. The victim in the case was reported missing after leaving a nightclub early on April 10.

The victim's body, in that case, was found a few days later in a remote area of the county, and officials determined he had been shot to death. Gaither was identified as a suspect in this homicide and warrants were obtained charging him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

On the night of April 19, task force investigators with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) found him at a home on North Cleveland Street in Kershaw. He was taken into custody on the Spartanburg County warrants and transferred to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Monday, Lancaster County officials obtained warrants for the Christmas Day homicide, and have been entered on a detainer on Gaither. Officials said it's not known when he'll be returned to Lancaster County, only that it will to be before his Spartanburg Charges are resolved or he posts bond.

“Although this case was never cold, some time has passed since it occurred. Investigators with the Task Force from the city and the county continued turning over rocks until we had enough to charge Gaither,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. “When Spartanburg County called us for help, we learned additional information that furthered the investigation of our case. Everybody including the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster Police Department, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshalls Service, and SLED worked together to track down Gaither and put him into jail for two violent murders.”