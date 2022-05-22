Police said the mother left her car running while she quickly ran inside a store, and that's when a man stole her vehicle with her child in the backseat.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in police custody after stealing a car with a toddler inside.

Winston-Salem police said officers were called to the Sheetz at 1551 Glenn Center Drive in Winston-Salem on Saturday for a reported kidnapping.

Police said a woman left her car running while she went inside the store. When she returned, her 2004 Toyota Highlander, with her 3-year-old inside, was gone.

About an hour later, Thomasville police got a call about a child abandoned in a car seat on Winston Street. Officers responded and confirmed the child was the same toddler reported missing.

Davidson County EMS evaluated the child to make sure he was OK, and police said the mother and child were reunited.

Then just after 11 p.m., a Randolph County deputy spotted the mother's stolen car in the area of Highway 62 near Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity.

Deputies said they found Raymond O'Neal asleep in the vehicle and blocking traffic.

Officials said O'Neal woke up and tried to drive off, but was taken into custody after they said he resisted arrest and assaulted the deputy.

O'Neal faces several charges from multiple agencies, including first-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor assault on a government official.