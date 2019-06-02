CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man in the murder of a young woman 28 years ago.

On February 3, 1991, 25-year-old Yolanda Yvette Hoey was reported missing by her family. Seven days later, she was found shot to death in her car on Ventura Way in northeast Charlotte.

Yolanda Yvette Hoey

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Detectives identified Louis Samuels as a suspect in the case but were unable to collect enough evidence to arrest him in the case. Between then and January 2019, Samuels was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison on unrelated weapons charges. He was scheduled for release on June 18, 2019 after his sentence was reduced in 2017.

Cold case detectives were able to collect evidence that connected Samuels to Hoey's murder. In January, the case was presented to a grand jury and Samuels was indicted for first-degree murder.

Since, 2003, CMPD's cold case unit has cleared 48 homicide cases dating as far back as 1979.