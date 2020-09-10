Man charged in southwest Charlotte bank robbery

Police responded to PNC Bank located at 2000 Randolph Road around 11:00 a.m., in reference to a commercial alarm call for service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a suspect in connection with a bank robbery from Thursday morning.

Police responded to PNC Bank located at 2000 Randolph Road around 11:00 a.m., in reference to a commercial alarm call for service. Officers arrives and learned that a suspect had entered the business and demanded money by the threat of force.

According to police, approximately 30 minutes later, information and evidence gathered by officers led them to locate the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of Little Rock Road. Officers conducted a traffic stop was and the driver was detained without incident.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 47-year-old David Fenimore. Fenimore was interviewed. At the conclusion of the interview, he was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Common Law Robbery.

Detectives are continuing to work with the FBI to investigate additional cases that Fenimore may have been involved in outside of North Carolina.