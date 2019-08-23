LANCASTER, S.C. — A 63-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with armed robbery after deputies said he robbed a CVS Pharmacy.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Gary Thomas Broome was charged Thursday. Deputies said Broome approached a pharmacy technician, produced a kitchen knife, and told her to give him all the Percocets.

Deputies said the employee told Broome they had none and he demanded money. The employee told him she wished she had cash and Broome laughed. Broome set the knife on the counter and walked out of the store without getting anything. The knife was recovered.

Store employees gave a good description of Broome and pulled up store video which captured Broome in the store. Other deputies had responded to the area and found Broome walking on Great Falls Highway. He was arrested and transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center.

“The employees of CVS, and particularly the pharmacy technician, handled this stressful incident very well,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “They were observant and provided us a very good description of the robber, and our deputies were there almost instantly and were able to get Broome into custody within minutes. Despite Broome’s flippant attitude during this incident, armed robbery is serious business and will be dealt with accordingly.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

DA: Charlotte's deadly police-involved shootings to be investigated by third party

She once considered suicide. Now this Charlotte teen helps others who have been bullied.

Arrests made, 17 guns recovered following break-in at gun shop