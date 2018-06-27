CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a man after an 8-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle near an east Charlotte day care center Tuesday.

Charles Lamonte Samuel

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Charles Lamonte Samuel, 24, is facing charges of failure to stop for a stopped bus and reckless driving to endanger in connection with the crash, which happened at Farm Pond KinderCare on Farm Pond Lane around 5 p.m. Tuesday. CMPD said the bus stopped to let children off when Samuel's vehicle hit the girl while she was trying to cross the street.

The girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

© 2018 WCNC